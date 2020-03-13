Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 5231 State Route 62, Georgetown, will be hosting its annual German Supper, 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10. The menu includes all you can eat freshly made Merkley’s sausages, German potato salad, green beans, sauerkraut, applesauce, bread, desserts, and beverages. Hot dogs and mac and cheese will be available to kids.
The church is located one mile south of the Georgetown exit across from Polly’s Freeze. Any questions may be directed to the church office at 812-945-2101.
Central Christian Church
Central on Stage has set audition dates for its upcoming production of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” Auditions will be held on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of Central Christian Church, 1315 East Spring St., New Albany. Call backs will be scheduled as needed. Anyone interested in auditioning will need to prepare 16 to 20 measures of a song and also be prepared to read from the script. If an accompanist is needed, one will be available, please bring a separate copy of your audition music.
Anyone not able to attend auditions on March 14 or 15 can email David Snow at dsnow921@att.net to schedule an alternate date. We are looking for individuals 16 years of age and older.
Please bring a list of date conflicts for the months of April, May and June to the audition. Music rehearsals will start at the beginning of April. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. A detailed schedule will be available at the audition.
Show dates for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” will be June 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 7 p.m. and June 28 at 2 p.m. in the Central Christian Church Activities and Program Center.
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com
Central on Stage is a ministry of Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in New Albany. Central on Stage is currently in its 10th year of productions. Central on Stage believes that quality theatre should be available to all regardless of financial means. To that end, Central on Stage does not charge admission for any of their theatrical productions. For more information about Central on Stage, please visit our Facebook page at Central on Stage.
Second Baptist Church
These Walls Could Tell will be Sunday, March 15, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., New Albany. As part of the If These Walls Could Tell storytelling series, Indianapolis storyteller Celestine Bloomfield presents the restoration saga of New Albany’s Second Baptist Church, aka Town Clock Church, on Sunday, March 15, in New Albany. Tickets: $10. Second Baptist Church won the Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration in 2018 for its transformation of the Underground Railroad landmark.
On Sunday, March 22 during the Sunday service, the church will celebrate the 153rd church anniversary. Rev. Dr. Bruce Rose and Second Baptist Church of Bloomington will be special guests.
First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
The book of Galatians will provide relevant, applicable truths in this spring’s lineup of Sunday worship messages at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, 2402 East Tenth St. Lead Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s series will focus on the following topics on consecutive Sundays throughout March: “Worth the Fight” (Gal. 2:1-10), “Stand Tall” (Gal. 2:11-21), and “Hoodwinked” (Gal. 3:1-14).
A hearing assistance system may be requested at the sound desk at the rear of the sanctuary. Life groups, which are classes for all ages, are offered each Sunday morning at 9:15, and a nursery is provided during both hours. A large display near the Welcome Center lists all life groups/classes, teachers, topics, and locations for the convenience of members and guests, who are welcome to all activities and services.
Activities for toddlers, children, and youth take place at 7 p.m. each Wednesday.
NEW BIBLE STUDY
“Your Battles Belong to the Lord” is the theme of a new women’s Bible study every Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the conference room. The study by acclaimed author Joyce Meyer is open to all women.
INFORMATION
For more details about the church or its activities, call the office at 812-283-6136.
St. Anthony Men's Club
St. Anthony Men’s Club's annual fish fry, Fridays during Lent, March 20 and 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, located behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oysters and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Drinks and homemade desserts will also be available.
The fish is a high quality whitefish, hand breaded and gently fried to perfection. The baked fish has also become a big hit. Side dishes include french fries, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, green beans, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies and macaroni and cheese. Cheese pizza is offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
St. John Paul II
St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2515 St. Joe Road West, Sellersburg, will sponsor Lenten fish frys at the St. Joe Hill Campus, March 20, 27 and April 3.
The menu will be fried fish, baked fish and shrimp dinners, $9 each. Cheese pizza will be sold at $1.50 per slice.
Men’s Lenten Breakfast
Floyd County Men's Lenten breakfasts will be held every Saturday during Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. with a program presented after the breakfast. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries and Mount Saint Francis Ministries. Everyone is invited. The weekly schedule is as follows:
• March 21, St. Mary of the Knobs
• March 28, Tunnel Hill Christian
• April 4, Cornerstone Community
• April 11, Mount Saint Francis
Sellersburg United Methodist
The Sellersburg United Methodist Church will begin the Alpha Course on Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 226 North New Albany St. in Sellersburg.
This 10-week practical introduction to the Christian faith offers answers to some key questions about the Christian faith. Each weekly session begins with an informal dinner, followed by a group learning time, and ends with small-group discussion and interaction.
Alpha began in London and is now held in thousands of churches around the world. Join the thousands who have found answers to their questions about life and God and how they relate.
There is no charge for the meal or the program. A nursery will be provided, if needed.
To learn more about the course, call the church at 246-2502, or visit our web site at sellersburgumc.com.
Floyds Knobs Christian Church
Floyds Knobs Christian Church, 3838 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor Good Friday services, 12 noon to 1 p.m., Friday, April 10, at the church.
