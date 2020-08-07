Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church at 6940 Chapel Hill Road, three miles north of Navilleton Road, off Highway 150 in Galena, is celebrating its 154th year and 119 Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 9 during the 10 a.m. worship service.
There will be memorial service during the morning service to honor those who have passed this year.
There will not be a dinner after due to Covid 19. Masks are required and social distancing is followed. The church does not pass anything to be safe. Everyone is welcome to fellowship.
First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
First Baptist Church. Jeffersonville, will open its doors for in-person worship, Sunday, Aug. 9. The sermon series is each Sunday at 10:30 and accessible afterward as scheduled online through YouTube and Facebook.
Specific message topics for consecutive Sundays through Sept. 27 are: “The Holy Spirit” (John 14:26), “Humanity” (Psalm 8), “Sin” (Romans 3:22-23), “Justification” (Romans 3:24-26), “Grace” (Ephesians 2:8-9), “Repentance and Restoration” (Acts 3:19), “Salvation and Good News” (Acts 1:8-11), and “Stewardship of Faith” (Matthew 6:16-34).
For information about Zoom opportunities, call the church at 812-283-6136. Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s Bible study class is available each Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on YouTube and FaceTime.
