INDIANAPOLIS—More than 1 million Hoosiers live in places called “child care deserts,” where children outnumber care providers by as much as three times.
Early Learning Indiana, a child education organization, recently released an interactive map that details how many children are in need of care by county. The Early Learning report shows that more than two-thirds of Indiana counties lack significant capacity, able to offer care for fewer than half the children who need it.
Two counties in northwest Indiana, Warren and Fountain, particularly highlight the problem. Warren County has 308 children who might need care with a maximum capacity of 62. Fountain County has 751 children who might need care with a maximum capacity of 187.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce believes that “the lack of affordable, high-quality child care across Indiana is negatively impacting efforts to attract and retain workers.” In a Chamber preview of the 2022 legislative session, Indiana Democrats indicated a desire to have surplus tax dollars directed to early childhood education as one way to help.
“It actually is more expensive to care for an infant than it is for a year of tuition at a four-year public institution.” said Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, in a statement to The Statehouse File. "We've got to help get women back into the workforce. They have dropped out because of the child care shortage."
The pandemic has posed a new problem. According to CBS News, 3 million women left the workforce in 2020 due to COVID-19, “a coronavirus-induced exodus that reflects persistent pay inequality, undervalued work and antiquated notions of caregiving.”
The average monthly cost of infant child care in Indiana is $1,051, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group studying the needs of low- and middle-income workers. The average monthly cost to place a 4-year-old child in center-based care is $796.
Indiana is ranked 18 out of the 50 states for child care expenses. “A minimum wage worker in Indiana would need to work full time for 43 weeks, or from January to November, just to pay for child care for one infant,” according to EPI.
Claire Castillo is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
