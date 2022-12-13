FLOYD COUNTY — The public is being warned about a recent spike in identity theft targeting of the large blue mailboxes used to collect mail at post offices and other locations.
The USPS is warning the public to avoid using the boxes to deposit mail – especially any items containing checks – after business hours and on Sundays and holidays when there is no mail collection.
“It’s likely no coincidence that this increase is occurring around the holidays,” said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. “I want to take this opportunity to inform the public of this scam so that our residents can be alert.”
Identity thieves attempt to steal personal information, such as Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses and use it to commit credit card fraud, file fake tax returns, open cell phone accounts or make large purchases.
Mail theft is an issue that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes very seriously. In fiscal year 2018, postal inspectors arrested almost 2,500 people for theft of mail and packages.
The USPS offers the following tips to help ensure your mail stays secure:
• Deposit outgoing mail in the blue post boxes before the last collection time posted on each box.
• Bring your mail inside the post office to deposit to avoid using the boxes.
• Don’t leave outgoing bills in your mailbox overnight. Wait until close to the time your mail carrier arrives to leave them or consider bringing your bills to the post office to send instead.
• Never send cash in the mail.
• If you can’t be home to receive a package, consider having it left at your place of employment or a neighbor’s house where someone will be home.
“Mail theft is a big problem and one the USPIS works hard to combat,” Lane said.
“Following the above are simple steps that can provide extra protection.”
If you believe you’ve been a victim of mail theft or fraud, report it at 1-877-876-2455 or visit USPIS.gov/report.
