NEW ALBANY — The Rev. Richard Kautz, rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in New Albany, will soon be retiring.
Rev. Kautz came to St. Paul’s in 2012 and will celebrate his final two services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 after 35 years as an ordained priest in The Episcopal Church.
Throughout those 35 years he has not only shown a love for Christ, but also for the arts. During his tenure at St. Paul’s, he initiated several programs to support the arts in the community while bringing that same type of spirituality to life in the church as well.
Rev. Kautz founded the Arts Council of St. Paul’s, which promotes local artisans and provides opportunities for them to display their artistic skills. Art shows, parlor stories, original 10-minute play festivals, and musical performances are scheduled throughout the year in the Kent Mansion Gallery of the Parish House. In 2019, under his guidance, the Arts Council voted to name the parlor in the historic parish house the Kent Mansion Gallery in honor of Phineas Kent who built the magnificent home in 1855. The gallery activities augment the Art on the Parish Green art festival, sponsored by St. Paul’s each June.
“I heard of Father Rick’s advocacy for all of the arts long before he approached me about showing my quilts in The Kent Mansion Gallery. He is a supportive, flexible, totally welcoming and delightful gallery host,” local artist Penny Sisto said in a news release.
The Easter Sunrise Service, a long standing tradition at St. Paul’s was also the recipient of his creativity and love for the arts. He has invited local theater people to act out the biblical stories during the service, and recruited a parishioner and local band director to provide special music to accompany the reading of The Passion.
In addition to developing a gallery for local artists, Rev. Kautz has called upon several local artists to create special pieces of art for the church.
In recent years, St. Paul’s has taken its theology to the streets thanks to Uncorked Spirituality, a monthly opportunity Rev. Kautz initiated for both worship and personal growth. Uncorked meets in local pubs, giving both parishioners and community members the chance to share their thoughts and talk about God, religion, faith, and spirituality. He was also instrumental in bringing Holy Hikes, an environmental ministry that integrates a worship service with a nature hike, to St. Paul’s and the community at large.
