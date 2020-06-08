The News and Tribune regularly publishes information about events and people in the area. If you know of additional happenings, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Jeffersonville Library 1937 Flood
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has completed the digitization and transcription of a series of interviews with survivors of the 1937 Great Ohio River Flood in Jeffersonville. A home video of Jeffersonville in the aftermath of the Flood was also included. A Library Services and Technologies Act Indiana Memory Digitization Grant through the Indiana State Library funded the digitization efforts.
The interviews, originally conducted by library employees and historian Carl Kramer, were recorded around 1984, just before the 50th anniversary of the 1937 Flood. Those interviewed include members of the public, as well as community leaders at the forefront of Jeffersonville’s efforts to recover from the flood.
Full of stories of harrowing escapes from the rising waters, as well as fond remembrances of the cooperation of neighbors, people from surrounding cities, the Red Cross, and the Works Progress Administration, the interviews stand as a testament to human resilience in the face of adversity.
Jeffersonville Township Library Reopening
Beginning Monday, June 15, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, which includes both the main library in Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Branch Library, will reopen to the public for limited “Grab and Go” services with a restricted number of people allowed in the buildings at once. The computer labs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one hour of use. The Makerspace and Indiana Room at the main library will be available by appointment only. Library hours for both locations will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, go to jefflibrary.org. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Branch Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library opening dates
The Charlestown and Sellersburg Libraries are open with limited schedule and services. The hours are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Starting June 15, all five branch locations, (Charlestown, Sellersburg, Borden, Henryville, New Washington) will be open to the public with regular business hours.
To maintain social distancing, fewer computers will be available for public use. Computer use will be by appointment only, so call ahead to schedule. Patrons will have 45 minutes to use the computer at the scheduled time. Tables and chairs will be spaced to allow social distancing.
For more information call 812-256-3337.
Summer Reading Program
Keep the story going all summer at both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library with “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program for youth, from birth through adults. The Summer Reading Club began on June 1 and will end on August 1.
Visit the Beanstack site at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org to sign in to your account, sign up for Summer Reading, and start logging your books. Both youth and adults will complete their quest for reading success by finishing four books and will be entered into the grand prize drawings. Audiobooks and eBooks count as well as physical books, so be sure to check out what’s available on Hoopla and OverDrive/Libby to find your next read. Prizes can be picked up by curbside service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by Grab-and-Go Service. The library will open to the public for Grab-and-Go services on June 15.
For dates and times check out the Events Calendar on the library website. Supplies will be provided for many of the virtual programs. Several days in advance of the program, participants should go to the library and pick up the supplies needed to participate in the program from home.
Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products.
Those who give throughout the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Sites in Clark and Floyd counties where donors can give include:
• June 9: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N Sherwood Ave., Clarksville
• June 10: noon to 4 p.m., Goodwill of Central Southern Indiana, 1329 Applegate Lane, Clarksville,
• June 11: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., One Community Church, 1810 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
• June 11: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Ln., New Albany
Virtual jazz concert
Join The Carnegie Center with legendary jazz musician Jamey Aebersold and his band for a virtual jazz concert! Relax with some great American music, all from the comfort of your home. In the words of Aebersold, “Jazz is ever new. Never old. Jazz equals freedom.” The concert will be June 15 at noon on YouTubeLive.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Gabe Evens on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
Tune in here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcxek7x71XM. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Knights of Columbus Chicken Dinner
Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will hold a grand re-opening curbside order and pick-up only, of its traditional chicken dinner, Friday, June 12, 5 to 8 p.m. The price is $10 for adults.
The menu is chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw.
For more information call 812-283-3134. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
St. Elizabeth Charities to expand assistance
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities will open Marie’s Community Distribution Program to assist families in need on Tuesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 305 E. 7th Street, New Albany. Call 812-941-0563 when you arrive on June 9 to make requests for summer clothing, diapers and baby wipes. Items will be brought to your vehicle curbside. (As always, items are first-come, first-served, as available.)
St. Elizabeth is working on a reopening plan to get Marie’s back to a regular schedule and distribution of items each Tuesday and Thursday beginning on July 7.
