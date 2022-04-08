Right to Life of Southern Indiana held its annual Value of Life contest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Albany, with about 100 in attendance including entrants, winners, and family members.
The contest involves students from kindergarten through college. The younger students wrote essays and create posters while the older students participate in oratory and scholarship competition. Winners from each school receive a monetary prize ranging from $10 to $500. Schools in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties, including homeschools, were invited to participate.
Maria C. Popson, a student at U of L was recipient of a $500 scholarship. Two $250 scholarships went to Sarah Boehm, senior at Providence, and Will Harper, senior at Providence.
Oratory prizes, first place $100; second place, $50; third place, $25. Winners were: Level I (8th thru 10th grades) Abby Bratcher, Providence, first place. Level II (11th and 12th grades) prizes are first place $200; second place, $100; third place, $50. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Sarah Boehm, first place, Will Harper, second place, senior at Providence, and third place, Craig Bratcher, senior at Providence.
Poster contest prizes are first place, $25, second place, $15; and third place, $10. From Holy Family, first place, Emily Rojo, second place, Genevieve Sprigler, third place, Sophia Cloutier. Poster contest from St. John’s Lutheran, first place, Emma Warren, second place, Wyatt Harrahill, third place, Shelby Laios.
Essay Level I (5th–7th grade prizes are first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $10. St. Anthony’s Catholic, first place, Bryce Lopez, second place, Emily Zaragonza-Bernal, third place was a tie, Sophia Singleton and Azul Angeles. Essays Level I St. John’s Lutheran, first place, August Rogers.
Level II Essay (8th–10th) first prize, $50; second prize, $25; and third prize, $10. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, first place tie Isabelle Kayse and Riley Yanez, second place three winners, Kensie Mariarty, Katelyn Hunt and Abby Embry. St. Anthony’s first prize, Abigail Hoyland, second place, Jamison Ward, third place tie, Baylee Tucker and Emma Holifield. Providence, first place, Zoe Langess, second place, Evan Dickerson. The three scholarship prizes are checks and all others are cash prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.