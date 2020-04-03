CLARK COUNTY — Roadway sweeping operations will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and conclude by 3 p.m. on the Lewis and Clark Bridge.
Roadway sweeping will be a moving operation to sweep shoulders on both sides of the road in both directions.
Bridge sweeping operations will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and conclude by 6 a.m. on Thursday. Bridge sweeping will be a moving operation on both sides of the road in both directions to remove dirt and debris. All work will be performed between Mile Marker 8.78 on SR 265 and Mile Marker 37.8 on KY 841.
Motorists are reminded to give workers and equipment plenty of room for safety and to slow down for maintenance vehicles and flashing lights.
