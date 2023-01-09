INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) on Monday announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom, improving access and support for Hoosier students.
Rock Creek Community Academy in Sellersburg is among the recipients, receiving $25,000.
“Through STEM education, our students are building skills that will serve them throughout their life, including problem solving, critical thinking, communication and digital literacy skills," said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “We also know that these important skills are essential to meeting the needs of our state’s future workforce. The STEM Integration Grant helps Indiana schools continue to grow their capacity to provide high-quality STEM education, provide early exposure to STEM career opportunities and ultimately, set students on the best possible path for future success, both in life and in their career.”
