Round two of the week’s heavy rain will arrive just in time for the first half of the weekend. Widespread showers and thunderstorms containing heavy rain will begin as early as the morning hours.
During the afternoon, the area of low pressure causing the rain will move through, bringing with it the heaviest of the rain and the strongest thunderstorms.
Gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms, with the most likely spot for a severe storm or two being on the Kentucky side of the river. With all of the rain, we’re looking for high temperatures to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, a far cry from the normal heat for this time of year!
Sunday promises to be a much-needed breather from the widespread rain. Only scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast, primarily in the afternoon. High temperatures will be held down in the 80s for the entire day thanks to those scattered storms, widespread cloud cover, and a bubble of cooler air overhead.
While Sunday may be the breather from the rain, Monday and Tuesday will not be. Yet another area of low pressure and an associated front will be moving through, giving us scattered to numerous thunderstorms during the afternoons of both days.
Thankfully this pattern will be short-lived as a drier one arrives in time for mid-week. What won’t be returning are high temperatures in the 90s as abnormally cool air hovers over us most of next week.
