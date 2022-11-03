Bass Pro Shops, 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, invites families to the tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. The festivities begin this Saturday, Nov. 5 and run through Saturday, Dec. 24. Santas will arrive at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Photo sessions will start on Sunday, Nov. 6. Reservations are recommended at www.basspro.com/santa.
Throughout the holiday season, visitors will have the opportunity to:
• Visit Santa and get a free printed 4x6 photo
• Reserve a spot to see Santa up to a week in advance through digital reservation system
• Enjoy holiday-themed games and receive free giveaways
• Send their holiday wish list to the North Pole via mailbox
To learn more and make a reservation, go to www.basspro.com/santa.
