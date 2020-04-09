This is one of those good news, bad news weekends that we typically get during the spring.
The good news is that Saturday will be milder and mainly dry. The bad news is that Sunday looks extremely wet. Let’s start with the good news first, shall we? Saturday will start off cold with some patchy frost possible. During the afternoon we’ll warm up into the lower 60s for highs. The day will start with considerable sunshine, but then clouds and even a small shower chance will begin to move in with our next system.
Now, for the bad news you’re cringing about. Easter Sunday’s rain chance starts somewhat low in the morning before it really ramps up during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rumbles of thunder and heavy rain look very likely right now, but thankfully the severe weather threat looks to stay well south of our region. At this point rainfall totals through late Sunday night look to be between three quarters of an inch to well over an inch in many places. This will be a real soaker!
While a few showers are possible in the wake of this powerful system early Monday morning, most of Monday looks drier and markedly cooler. Expect high temperatures during the afternoon to be in the 40s in most locations. We’ll keep it dry and cool for Tuesday but shower chances will crank up again for the rest of the workweek as high temperatures continue to hover in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy , isolated shower (20%) HIGH: 63°
SUNDAY
Rain and thunder (100%) HIGH: 63°
