CLARK COUNTY — Southern Indiana continues its streak of blockbuster economic development news as Sazerac Company, a distilled spirits producer and bottler, announced its intention to substantially expand its presence in Southern Indiana with the construction of an expansive new facility in Clark County.
Clark County Commissioners at their Wednesday meeting approved a term sheet for Sazerac Company that will set the distilled spirits company on a path to open an expansive new facility near Charlestown.
With a capital investment of approximately $408,468,000, the new facility will be built on 1,400 undeveloped acres at 12200 Ind. 62 in Charlestown.
The site, yet to be named, will result in up to 369 new full-time positions over five years, paying well above the average Clark County wage, including both hourly skilled labor and salaried support staff.
Up to $7.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds will be used by the county to reimburse Sazerac for eligible water, sanitary sewer and broadband extension costs for the project, the terms sheet showed.
The term sheet states that Sazerac is responsible for ensuring that the uses are eligible under ARP laws and regulations.
The commissioners also approved for Sazerac’s project area to become a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) area. The principal amount of the bonds, taken out by the county to loan to Sazerac, and bond payments will be established so that they can be paid with 80% of the expected TIF revenue.
The other 20% of the TIF revenue can be used at the county’s discretion, the term sheet said.
The county is entitled to a $12,500 administration fee from the agreement every year, because the county is administering and maintaining the TIF revenues.
The term sheet was approved unanimously by the commissioners without any comments. The Clark County Council later Wednesday approved 6-1 a resolution executing the term sheet. David Abbott was the vote against.
“This is an incredibly exciting project for us,” said Jeff Conder, vice president of manufacturing, Sazerac. “The State of Indiana, the Clark County Council, the Clark County Commissioners and One Southern Indiana have been amazing strategic partners through this process. We’re thrilled to increase our manufacturing footprint and our workforce with steady, good paying jobs, with wages at or above the Clark County average.”
Pending approval by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will commit an investment in Sazerac of Indiana LLC (parent of Northwest Ordinance Distilling) of up to $3.5 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits over a 10-year period based on the company’s job creation plans and up to $3 million in redevelopment tax credits based on the company’s investment plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim credits once employees are hired and investments are made.
“Indiana’s pro-business environment offer companies like Sazerac the ideal place to thrive,” said Ann Lathrop, executive vice president of global investments for the IEDC. “We’re thrilled to see Sazerac growing with the Hoosier state, investing in its second Indiana operations and creating quality career opportunities.”
“This news represents another major milestone for the county and the region,” said Jack Coffman, president of the Clark County Commissioners. “We look forward to working with the team at Sazerac as they continue to build on their success and enjoy continued growth in southern Indiana. Clark County continues to make our focus on infrastructure development to attract new business and assist existing businesses to grow.”
“We’re thrilled that Sazerac has chosen Clark County to expand its presence in Southern Indiana,” concurred Barbara Hollis, president of the Clark County Council. “Their investment is an enormous vote of confidence in the county and in the region’s hard-working Hoosiers.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO of One Southern Indiana said, “There’s nothing like ending the year on a high note. Since repurposing the former General Mills plant in New Albany, Sazerac has expanded its capacity at that location multiple times. Their announcement to build a site in Clark County reinforces their commitment to the region and significantly adds to the growing vitality of southern Indiana. As always, 1si has been delighted to be a part of this process and looks forward to assisting in any way we can.”
Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac go to https://www.sazerac.com/
