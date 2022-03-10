LTL.jpg

Fans at Louder than Life will be presented with one of the festival's best lineups in 2022. 

 C Michael Stewart
LTL 2.jpg

Fans at a past Louder than Life enjoy the festivities. 

Danny Wimmer Presents continues to bring stellar lineups to the annual Louder than Life Festival. 

The 2022 lineup features headliners Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Kiss and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds. 

Lamb of God, Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains, Incubus, Tenacious D and Rob Zombie and Chevelle are among some of the other popular acts slated to perform. 

Tickets are on sale online.

See the full lineup below. 

Lineup

Tags

Trending Video