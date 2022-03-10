Danny Wimmer Presents continues to bring stellar lineups to the annual Louder than Life Festival.
The 2022 lineup features headliners Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Kiss and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds.
Lamb of God, Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains, Incubus, Tenacious D and Rob Zombie and Chevelle are among some of the other popular acts slated to perform.
Tickets are on sale online.
See the full lineup below.
