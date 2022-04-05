Bourbon and Beyond returns in a big way in 2022 with Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton leading an impressive list of headliners that also includes Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon and The Doobie Brothers.
Pearl Jam are making their first Louisville appearance since 1994.
Leading independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has pulled out all stops to curate a truly one-of-a-kind weekend unlike any other festival experience – adding a full fourth day for the first time just to fit it all in – to be held September 15-18 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
Bourbon & Beyond’s incredible headlining talent begins with Jack White and Alanis Morissette Thursday, September 15; followed by Kings of Leon and Brandi Carlile on Friday, September 16; Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet on Saturday, September 17; and a very special closing night Sunday, September 18 including Kentucky native Chris Stapleton as well as The Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary celebration featuring Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee.
Additional must-see sets across the four-day event will include Father John Misty, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Vincent, NEEDTOBREATHE, The Revivalists, Crowded House, Caamp, Japanese Breakfast, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Cold War Kids, Marcus King, and many more rock, Americana, bluegrass, blues and alt rock artists.
Passes are on sale now for $10 down through April 15, or pay-in-full at BourbonAndBeyond.com.
"Bourbon and Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to,” says Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon. “It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can’t wait!"
“We really captured lightning in a [bourbon] bottle with this lineup. Honestly, it’s one of the best billed festivals in 2022,” says Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer said. “Between Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life on back-to-back weekends, there is no better place to be this fall than Kentucky. See you there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.