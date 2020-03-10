HOMETOWN RISING TICKETS ON SALE
The Hometown Rising Country Music and Bourbon Festival made a sold-out debut in 2019 and festival producer Danny Wimmer has delivered another strong lineup for the Sept. 12-13 event at the Highland Festival Grounds.
Among the headliners for Hometown Rising are Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion along with Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Clint Black.
“Always love coming to play Louisville because you love your country music and having a good time. Look forward to seeing ya’ll in September at Hometown Rising!," Blake Shelton said in a news release.
The two-day festival also features exclusive bourbon tastings and workshops, line-dancing, art activations, speakeasies and more.
Cyrus, a Kentucky native, looks forward to making his return home.
“I’ve always said I’m a singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, so I’m looking forward to coming back to my home state and playing Hometown Rising,” shares Billy Ray Cyrus.
Hometown Rising kicks off a run of three straight weekends of music festivals at the Kentucky Expo Center. The Louder Than Life is scheduled for Sept. 18-20 and Bourbon & Beyond Sept. 25-27.
Hometown Rising single day, weekend and camping passes are on sale now.
A new feature for Hometown Rising will include be an option to be in special sections.
Top Shelf VIP Passes include access to the limited capacity Top Shelf Hang area which features a tiered shaded deck with a view of both the Oak and Barrel stages, all-inclusive premium drinks, an air-conditioned lounge with live audio/video of the Oak and Barrel premium drinks, an air-conditioned lounge with live audio/video of the Oak and Barrel stages, a dedicated entrance and more.
VIP Passes include access to the VIP Hang Area featuring a front-of-stage viewing area of the Oak and Barrel stages, a shaded hang area with dedicated bars, comfortable furniture and live audio/video streams of the Oak and Barrel stages, air-conditioned, flushable restrooms, premium, dedicated food offerings (for additional purchase), a merchandise stand for shorter shopping lines, dedicated entrance lanes into the festival, designated chair zones in the VIP Hang Area and a commemorative laminate. VIP’s also have access to The Rodeo, The Ranch and The Range Festival Grounds.
The Rodeo General Admission Passes offer the perfect vantage point to both the Oak and Barrel Main Stages. The Rodeo is located directly behind the VIP pit and is standing room only (chairs not allowed). The Rodeo pass purchasers also have access to The Ranch and The Range Festival Grounds.
The Ranch General Admission Passes offer access to the area directly behind The Rodeo which includes designated chair zones as well as standing room. The Ranch pass purchasers also have access to The Range Festival Grounds.
The Range Festival Grounds General Admission Passes provide a super affordable option (with single day passes only $35 and weekend $59) to experience the festival's amazing activations and sponsors, line dance in the Big Bourbon Bar and more.
• The Range Festival Grounds Single Day General Admission: $35.00*
• The Range Festival Grounds Weekend General Admission: $59.00*
• The Ranch Weekend General Admission: $149.00*
• The Rodeo Weekend General Admission: $199.00*
• VIP Single Day Admission: $159.00*
• VIP Weekend Admission: $299.00* •
• Top Shelf VIP Weekend Admission: $699.00*
*plus applicable fees and taxes
COMPLETE LINEUP:
SATURDAY: Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shenandoah, Caylee Hammack, Jon Langston, Aubrie Sellers, Noah Schnacky, The Josephines, Ross Ellis, Emily Ann Roberts, Stephanie Quayle, Lakeview, Kaitlyn Kohler
SUNDAY: Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchell Tenpenny, CAM, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, King Calaway, Tennessee Jet, Lainey Wilson, Adam Doleac, Chris Bandi, Sean Stemaly, Tyler Booth, Madison Kozak, Alex Hall
