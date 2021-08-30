CLARK COUNTY — Southern Indiana school districts are scheduling periods of eLearning as they face challenges related to COVID-19.
Greater Clark County Schools is preparing for a few days of eLearning next week as a precautionary measure, and this week, all four schools in Silver Creek School Corp. are now completing eLearning as the district struggles with staffing because of quarantines.
Greater Clark announced Monday it will move to eLearning next week from Sept. 7-10 to minimize the number of students quarantined after Labor Day weekend. Tuesday, Sept. 7 was already scheduled as an eLearning day.
In an email to parents, Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the "likelihood of positive cases increasing in the days following the Labor Day holiday weekend will require an increased number of quarantined students."
"Going into eLearning for the week will decrease the potential spread and the potential number of students forced to quarantine as well," Laughner said in the email.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, Greater Clark had 57 positive COVID-19 cases and 523 people quarantined at the end of last week.
Laughner said the extension of the eLearning period will allow schools to complete professional development for teachers, deep cleaning and catch-up sessions for students affected by quarantines.
Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said the district announced last week that all schools in Silver Creek are expected to continue eLearning for the whole week before returning to the classroom Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Silver Creek Primary, Silver Creek Elementary and Silver Creek Middle School have already completed a week of eLearning, and on Thursday, the district announced remote learning would continue for a second week at those three schools. On Friday, it was announced that Silver Creek High School would join the other three in eLearning.
Briggs attributed these closures to mandatory quarantines of student and staff due to contact tracing efforts, saying the district does not have adequate staffing for in-person learning.
He said the mandatory quarantining for close contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals whether or not they are asymptomatic is the main factor preventing in-person learning at this point and it “puts us in a tough position because we can’t have school if we simply do not enough adults.”
“We’ve had positive cases, but we’ve also had a lot more quarantines — we are required to quarantine when someone is identified as a close contact,” Briggs said. "I think it’s important for people to understand that it’s not just happening in school. People are identifying as COVID positive beyond school and also at school, and people have to quarantine through their interactions outside of school where they are identified as being close contacts and that’s what leads to eLearning.”
Even if a staff member is not directly exposed or identified as a close contact, they can still take time to care for family at home if their child is quarantined at home.
“If you have a school-aged child who can’t stay home alone and the child has to quarantine after being identified as a close contact, they have to have mom, dad or a guardian stay with them,” Briggs. “We have a significant number of employees who also have children in the district.”
Silver Creek provides updates on COVID-19 cases on a dashboard posted to the district’s website. According to the dashboard, there have been 95 total student cases for the school year and 10 staff cases. The district returned to school Aug. 4.
Masks have remained optional at Silver Creek since the start of the school year, but an updated policy recently adopted by the board says a mask requirement could be put in place depending on the 7-day positivity rates at each school.
If a school reaches a 7-day-positivity rate of 2% or more, masks will be mandatory at that school. A school could also go to eLearning if it reaches a 7-day positivity rate of 6% or more, but so far the eLearning has been based on staff shortages rather than the positivity rate.
