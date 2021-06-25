SATURDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
11 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
7 p.m., FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike
8 p.m., CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary)
7 p.m., ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
1 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Finals, St. Louis
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Texas
7 p.m., FOX — TBA
MEN’S LACROSSE
8 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC
MEN’S SOCCER
11:30 a.m., ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Amsterdam
2:30 p.m., ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London
5:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., WKRD-790 AM — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats
NBA
9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, Game 4
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montreal at Vegas, Game 7
RUGBY
10 p.m., FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Austin
10 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA
1 p.m., CBS — Washington at Dallas
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
12 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2 p.m., FOX — NHRA
3:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
BOXING
6 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio
3 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., TBS — TBA
7 p.m., ESPN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m., ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary
2:30 p.m., ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Seville, Spain
4:55 p.m., FOX — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — Seattle at Las Vegas
