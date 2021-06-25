SATURDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

7 p.m., FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike

8 p.m., CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m., ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary)

7 p.m., ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

1 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Finals, St. Louis

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Texas

7 p.m., FOX — TBA

MEN’S LACROSSE

8 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC

MEN’S SOCCER

11:30 a.m., ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Amsterdam

2:30 p.m., ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London

5:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m., WKRD-790 AM — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats

NBA

9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, Game 4

NHL

8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montreal at Vegas, Game 7

RUGBY

10 p.m., FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Austin

10 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

1 p.m., CBS — Washington at Dallas

SUNDAY 

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m., FOX — NHRA

3:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

BOXING

6 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night

CYCLING

7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio

3 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., TBS — TBA

7 p.m., ESPN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m., ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m., ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Seville, Spain

4:55 p.m., FOX — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m., ESPN — Seattle at Las Vegas 

