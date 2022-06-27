Major League Baseball Leaders
Through Sunday's games
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING: Arraez, Minnesota, .349; Devers, Boston, .334; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; J.Martinez, Boston, .329; Kirk, Toronto, .322; Giménez, Cleveland, .318; France, Seattle, .316; Vaughn, Chicago, .316; Alvarez, Houston, .312; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .303.
RUNS: Judge, New York, 59; Devers, Boston, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 47; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; J.Martinez, Boston, 43; Rizzo, New York, 42; Straw, Cleveland, 42.
RBI: J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Stanton, New York, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45; Devers, Boston, 45.
HITS: Devers, Boston, 96; France, Seattle, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; J.Martinez, Boston, 81; Arraez, Minnesota, 80; Judge, New York, 80; Benintendi, Kansas City, 78; Bichette, Toronto, 76; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; Hays, Baltimore, 75.
DOUBLES: Devers, Boston, 25; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Gurriel, Houston, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Hays, Baltimore, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Andrus, Oakland, 17; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 17; Sánchez, Minnesota, 17.
TRIPLES: Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS: Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 17; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.
STOLEN BASES: Mateo, Baltimore, 19; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; White, Texas, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 11.
PITCHING: Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.
ERA: McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.77; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.96; Manoah, Toronto, 2.05; Verlander, Houston, 2.22; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.44; Cortes, New York, 2.51; Cease, Chicago, 2.56; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.90; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.97; Montgomery, New York, 2.98.
STRIKEOUTS: McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 123; Cease, Chicago, 121; Cole, New York, 111; Ray, Seattle, 97; Montas, Oakland, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gilbert, Seattle, 89; Bieber, Cleveland, 88; Gausman, Toronto, 87; L.Severino, New York, 87.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING: Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .337; M.Machado, San Diego, .328; McNeil, New York, .327; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .320; Harper, Philadelphia, .318; Bell, Washington, .308; Cooper, Miami, .307; Swanson, Atlanta, .307; Freeman, Los Angeles, .303; Iglesias, Colorado, .299.
RUNS: Edman, St. Louis, 55; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 54; Betts, Los Angeles, 53; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 51; Harper, Philadelphia, 49; M.Machado, San Diego, 48; S.Marte, New York, 48; Swanson, Atlanta, 48; Cronenworth, San Diego, 47; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47; Profar, San Diego, 47.
RBI: Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 62; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 53; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 52; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 46; Bell, Washington, 46.
HITS: Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 91; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 89; Cron, Colorado, 84; Freeman, Los Angeles, 83; M.Machado, San Diego, 83; Swanson, Atlanta, 83; Bell, Washington, 82; Hernández, Washington, 80; Edman, St. Louis, 78; Harper, Philadelphia, 77.
DOUBLES: Olson, Atlanta, 29; Freeman, Los Angeles, 23; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 23; K.Marte, Arizona, 23; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 20; Arenado, St. Louis, 19; Cronenworth, San Diego, 18; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 18; 5 tied at 17.
TRIPLES: Nimmo, New York, 5; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 4; Azocar, San Diego, 3; Bader, St. Louis, 3; Edman, St. Louis, 3; E.Escobar, New York, 3; Hoerner, Chicago, 3; Joe, Colorado, 3; S.Marte, New York, 3; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 3; J.Sánchez, Miami, 3; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 3; Wong, Milwaukee, 3.
HOME RUNS: Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 21; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Adames, Milwaukee, 15; Drury, Cincinnati, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15.
STOLEN BASES: Berti, Miami, 21; Edman, St. Louis, 17; Bader, St. Louis, 15; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 14; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 13; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 12; Estrada, San Francisco, 11; Swanson, Atlanta, 11; Yelich, Milwaukee, 11; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; J.Peterson, Milwaukee, 9; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 9.
PITCHING: Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.
ERA: Alcantara, Miami, 1.95; Musgrove, San Diego, 2.12; Burnes, Milwaukee, 2.41; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2.48; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.57; P.López, Miami, 2.61; Rodón, San Francisco, 2.70; Fried, Atlanta, 2.77; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 2.77; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 2.98.
STRIKEOUTS: Burnes, Milwaukee, 119; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 109; Rodón, San Francisco, 101; Mahle, Cincinnati, 97; Bassitt, New York, 95; Alcantara, Miami, 94; Fried, Atlanta, 92; Wright, Atlanta, 92; H.Greene, Cincinnati, 88; Morton, Atlanta, 86; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 86.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Houston at NY Mets
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC
9:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.
ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington ---
