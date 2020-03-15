SCORECARD 

SPORTS ON AIR

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER

     3:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundelsiga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen

     3:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

TUESDAY    

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     4 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

     7:50 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal

     10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC 

WEDNESDAY

FIGURE SKATING

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     4 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Napoli

     8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United vs. Club América

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul vs. Los Angeles FC 

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

     6:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPNU — Bahrain Grand Prix

FIGURE SKATING

     8 p.m., NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

Tags

Recommended for you