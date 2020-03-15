SCORECARD
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
3:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundelsiga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen
3:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
TUESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
4 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
7:50 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC
WEDNESDAY
FIGURE SKATING
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
4 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Napoli
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United vs. Club América
10:30 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul vs. Los Angeles FC
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPNU — Bahrain Grand Prix
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m., NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
