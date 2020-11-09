AREA CALENDAR

TODAY 

Girls' basketball

     CAI at Borden, 7:30 p.m. 

     Scottsburg at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Lanesville at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     Bethel at IUS, 7 p.m. 

Women's college basketball 

     IUS at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, 7 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Akron at Ohio 

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green

     8 p.m., ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

KBO BASEBALL

     4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

RUGBY

     4 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia 

SWIMMING

     10 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

     12:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

     3 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

     5:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

     8 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

WEDNESDAY

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Eastern Michigan at Ball State 

     8 p.m., ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

GOLF

     Noon, ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 3

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

RUGBY

     4 a.m., FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia 

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

     3 p.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

     8 p.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. Alabama (59)     6-0     1547     2

 2. Notre Dame (2)     7-0     1464     4

 3. Ohio St. (1)     3-0     1449     3

 4. Clemson     7-1     1355     1

 5. Texas A&M     5-1     1223     7

 6. Florida     4-1     1213     8

 7. Cincinnati     6-0     1208     6

 8. BYU     8-0     1101     9

 9. Miami     6-1     958     11

10. Indiana     3-0     956     13

11. Oregon     1-0     948     12

12. Georgia     4-2     861     5

13. Wisconsin     1-0     852     10

14. Oklahoma St.     5-1     762     14

15. Coastal Carolina     7-0     551     15

16. Marshall     6-0     534     16

17. Iowa St.     5-2     491     17

18. Oklahoma     5-2     467     19

19. SMU     7-1     456     18

20. Southern Cal     1-0     395     20

21. Texas     5-2     265     22

22. Liberty     7-0     260     25

23. Northwestern     3-0     250     -

24. Auburn     4-2     184     24

25. Louisiana-Lafayette     6-1     118     -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AP PRESEASON TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. Gonzaga (28)     0-0     1541     2

 2. Baylor (24)     0-0     1540     5

 3. Villanova (11)     0-0     1501     10

 4. Virginia (1)     0-0     1364     16

 5. Iowa     0-0     1273     25

 6. Kansas     0-0     1221     1

 7. Wisconsin     0-0     1150     17

 8. Illinois     0-0     1105     21

 9. Duke     0-0     1073     11

10. Kentucky     0-0     1038     8

11. Creighton     0-0     922     7

12. Tennessee     0-0     919     -

13. Michigan St.     0-0     820     9

14. Texas Tech     0-0     790     -

15. West Virginia     0-0     651     24

16. North Carolina     0-0     465     -

17. Houston     0-0     438     22

18. Arizona St     0-0     402     -

19. Texas     0-0     380     -

20. Oregon     0-0     375     13

21. Florida St.     0-0     351     4

22. UCLA     0-0     336     -

23. Ohio St.     0-0     270     19

24. Rutgers     0-0     190     -

25. Michigan     0-0     160     -

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.

