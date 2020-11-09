AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
CAI at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Bethel at IUS, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
IUS at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Akron at Ohio
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green
8 p.m., ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia
SWIMMING
10 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
12:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
5:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
8 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
WEDNESDAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Eastern Michigan at Ball State
8 p.m., ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan
8 p.m., ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
GOLF
Noon, ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 3
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
RUGBY
4 a.m., FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
3 p.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
8 p.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2
2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7
6. Florida 4-1 1213 8
7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6
8. BYU 8-0 1101 9
9. Miami 6-1 958 11
10. Indiana 3-0 956 13
11. Oregon 1-0 948 12
12. Georgia 4-2 861 5
13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15
16. Marshall 6-0 534 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19
19. SMU 7-1 456 18
20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20
21. Texas 5-2 265 22
22. Liberty 7-0 260 25
23. Northwestern 3-0 250 -
24. Auburn 4-2 184 24
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
AP PRESEASON TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541 2
2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1540 5
3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1501 10
4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1364 16
5. Iowa 0-0 1273 25
6. Kansas 0-0 1221 1
7. Wisconsin 0-0 1150 17
8. Illinois 0-0 1105 21
9. Duke 0-0 1073 11
10. Kentucky 0-0 1038 8
11. Creighton 0-0 922 7
12. Tennessee 0-0 919 -
13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9
14. Texas Tech 0-0 790 -
15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24
16. North Carolina 0-0 465 -
17. Houston 0-0 438 22
18. Arizona St 0-0 402 -
19. Texas 0-0 380 -
20. Oregon 0-0 375 13
21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4
22. UCLA 0-0 336 -
23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19
24. Rutgers 0-0 190 -
25. Michigan 0-0 160 -
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.
