The Jeffersonville Downtown Clergy has a special prayer service, “Season of Creation,” scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at the Jeffersonville Overlook on Riverside Drive in downtown Jeffersonville. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
The event in celebration of World Day of Prayer will reflect on an individuals place in creation. It is a global movement for the Season of Creation, an annual month-long season when Christian communities pray and act to protect creation, leading up to World Communion Sunday on Oct. 1
Those in attendance will dig deep into their faith and come away feeling refreshed in the unity and their love for each other and the creator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.