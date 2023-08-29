Season of Creation

The Jeffersonville Downtown Clergy has a special prayer service, “Season of Creation,” scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at the Jeffersonville Overlook on Riverside Drive in downtown Jeffersonville. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

The event in celebration of World Day of Prayer will reflect on an individuals place in creation. It is a global movement for the Season of Creation, an annual month-long season when Christian communities pray and act to protect creation, leading up to World Communion Sunday on Oct. 1

Those in attendance will dig deep into their faith and come away feeling refreshed in the unity and their love for each other and the creator.

