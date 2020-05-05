Indiana American Water, which serves customers statewide and also in Clark and Floyd counties, on May 1 implemented the second step in a two-step statewide rate increase.
The increase was approved by Indiana’s Utility Regulatory Commission in June 2019. The company said in a news release this week that ongoing infrastructure investments are primarily what drove the increase.
“Indiana American Water has made significant investments in aging infrastructure and its treatment and distribution facilities to ensure service reliability, water quality and fire protection for the more than 1.3 million people who depend on us every day,” said Matt Prine, Indiana American Water’s president, describing the investments as “critical to the public’s health and safety and the economic vitality of the communities we serve.”
“We have also worked hard to hold our operating and maintenance expenses relatively flat by implementing efficiencies and leveraging technology and innovation throughout the workplace,” said Prine.
The increases approved by the IURC were implemented in two steps, with the first increase of 1.99 percent effective July 1, 2019, and the second increase of 5.79 percent effective May 1.
The news release said that phased approach to implementing new rates results in a 7.9 percent overall increase in operating water revenues for the company.
The news release also said the rate change includes a one-time adjustment to customers reflecting the amount collected in revenues after the Tax Cuts and Job Acts (TCJA) of 2017. The adjustment will be spread out over a 12-month period as a detailed credit to any amounts due each month.
The credit for the typical residential customer will total $19.26, or approximately $1.60 per month for one year, the release said. The actual amount of the credit depends on number of factors, the company said, including meter size, whether the customer was paying a fire protection surcharge during the time the tax was collected, and current usage. The TCJA also resulted in a previous rate decrease of 4.4 percent effective on Aug. 1, 2018.
The impact for most of the company’s residential customers using 4,000 gallons of water each month was approximately 34 cents per month (0.96 percent) after Step 1 went into effect, in July 2019, the company said, adding that there will be an additional $2.22 per month (6.3 percent) with the Step 2 increase now in effect.
Details on specific rate impacts by district, rate group and customer class have been posted on the company’s website at https://amwater.com/inaw/customer-service-billing/your-water-rates.
