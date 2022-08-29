SELLERSBURG — It was that time of the year again when people from all over Southern Indiana came together to celebrate Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Celebrates started in 1990, when the town commemorated its centennial. Every year since, festival-goers from Sellersburg and the surrounding communities get together and celebrate at the Silver Creek Township Park.
Some visitors even came from Kentucky, Ohio and other surrounding states. There were over 150 vendor booths and over 20 food trucks at this year’s event, which ended over the weekend.
Vendors sold a wide variety of items including: books, jewelry, stuffed animals, barbecue sauce, jelly and honey, handmade signs, and sunglasses. There were also many booths set up by local business owners to promote their companies.
The festivities began on Thursday evening, when the rides and booths opened. The next hour, the evening’s featured acts, Sparkles and Spurs, performed on stage.
On Friday, the community luncheon took place at Kingdom Life Church. The guest speaker was Steve Tarver of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. Afterwards, the festivities at the park resumed.
An organizer of the event, Candi Graves, has been involved with Sellersburg Celebrates for many years.
“The festival has been going on for 32. I did start with the centennial. I used to enter the baking contest as a child. That was one of the reasons why I rejuvenated it. For me, it’s about strengthening parent-child relationships,” she said.
One of the booths was for The Sellersburg Writers’ Group. Longtime member, Angie McPherson, was happy about her participation at the festival.
“This is our fourth year we’ve been here with the Sellersburg Writers’ Group. We have about five to ten members in the group. Every year, we have a booth at Sellersburg Celebrates. Sometimes, the weather can be a challenge, but it’s worth it in the end,” she said.
Later that evening, the band The Skinny took the stage and played cover tunes from classic rock and country performers, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Waylon Jennings.
A member of the band, Craig Foster, enjoyed the opportunity to play at the festival.
“We’re really happy Sellersburg Celebrates let us come out to play. We’re making our first album as The Skinny. We’ve been together for three years, and we love what we do,” he said.
The evening’s feature band, The Rumors, then took the stage. They, too, played some familiar tunes, from the ‘60s all the way up to current day. Part of that included a medley of songs from the latter half of the twentieth century.
Across from the stage, some participants enjoyed rides in tethered hot air balloons, which gave them a sky view of the stage and other areas of the park.
JayC Food Stores sponsored a balloon glow in memory of employee Frank McCrory.
On Saturday, the volleyball tournament took place in the sports area near the playground, complete with real sand to make them feel like they were playing on a beach.
The parade procession began at Haas Cabinet Co. Inc. and ended at the park. Local businesses, boy scouts, girl scouts, a marching band, cheerleaders, and many more all passed by the crowds who had gathered to watch.
William Downs of Wild Willy’s Exotic Reptiles was happy to be a part of Sellersburg Celebrates this year.
“It has been an amazing experience,” Downs said.
“We do educational reptile encounters. I’ve been a reptile keeper since I was 15, so that’s given me years of experience. We hope people stop impulse buying reptiles and then abandoning them. We’re family-owned and operated. God is at the forefront. These are His creatures.”
Sellersburg Celebrates concluded later that evening with performances by two bands, the CMN Trio and The Monarchs.
