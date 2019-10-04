SELLERSBURG — Certain Sellersburg residents are under a boil water advisory due to issues with multiple water main breaks.
The Town of Sellersburg issued the 48-hour boil water advisory Friday morning for those facing low water pressure or no water. These residents need to boil tap water for at least one minute before using for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.
Michelle Medcalf, Sellersburg Town Council Executive Secretary, said as of Friday at 3 p.m., the town does not yet know exactly what caused the water main breaks. She said crews, including additional contractors, have been working to complete repairs and assess the situation since Friday morning.
One of the major water main breaks was located on Highway 31 in Sellersburg near St. John Paul II Catholic Church, she said.
On Friday afternoon, the town isolated the boil water advisory to the following streets: Commerce Park Drive, Greenleaf Road, Hauss Ave, Lincoln Boulevard, Lisa Avenue, Maple Street, Michigan Street, New Albany Street, Oak Street, Popp Avenue, Riley Street, St. Paul Street, Schellers Avenue, Sellers Avenue, Vermont Street, Virginia Street and Dold Avenue.
