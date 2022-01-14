INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee heard testimony Thursday on Senate Bill 245, which would provide additional money for the Indiana Sports Corporation to bid on bringing events to the state.
Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, spoke to the Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee about Senate Bill 245, which would create a fund for the Indiana Sports Corporation. The meeting was open to testimony, and the committee will introduce amendments at another time.
Sporting events, trade shows and conventions are all mentioned in the bill, and at least 25% of the money would have to go to events not in Marion County. SB 245 outlines what ISC could spend the money on, including the costs associated with bidding and planning and the facilities that would be used.
One of the authors, Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, began by saying that while Indiana has been home to many athletic competitions and events, it is falling behind due to the bid funds other states have.
Ryan Vaughn, president of ISC, said, “There are more than 15 states and dozens of cities that have some form of a public bid fund to support and attract and grow sports.”
Walker also touched on what the ISC currently gets from the state, saying it receives $555,000 for “Big Ten Conference initiatives, event and attraction efforts, and sports tourism development.”
The Indiana Sports Corp website says it has “played host to more than 500 national and international sporting events,” leading to “over $4 billion in direct spending in our community.”
Vaughn testified that a bid fund has become a bargaining tool and would allow the ISC to seek out more events. He also said most of its money is raised privately, and having the backing of a bid fund would help with raising that money.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, expressed concern that Paralympics gets overshadowed by other sports communities, saying her “neck of the woods is the only Paralympic training … place in the entire state of Indiana.”
Brown drew parallels to the NCAA not spending as much on women’s sports as it does men’s.
Chris Gahl, a senior vice president with Visit Indy, said recently the city lost three bids—all non-sporting events worth $30 million in economic impact—to Orlando, Dallas and Houston. According to Gahl, the event planners told Visit Indy the reason was those cities’ final bid funds.
“Normally a trendsetter, candidly, we are playing behind in this arena,” Gahl said.
The committee is holding the bill for amendments to be offered. The amount of money put in the fund would not be decided until next year as 2022 is not a budget year, but Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, still asked Vaughn if there was a “target number.”
“To be able to, you know, enact a bid fund that had $5 million would be extraordinary,” Vaughn said.
