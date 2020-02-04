INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana businesses will not be required to accommodate pregnant employees, as the Senate voted Monday to essentially gut the bill that Gov. Eric Holcomb had said was a priority.
An amendment to Senate Bill 342, which passed 34-15, simply urges legislative leaders to send this issue to an interim study committee, with no guarantee that the issue will ever be heard by a committee.
SB 342, authored by Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, would have made most businesses provide “reasonable accommodations” such as more frequent or longer breaks, seating and modified work schedules for pregnant workers and new moms, as well as private places those moms can pump breast milk.
An emotional Alting – one of five Republicans who opposed the amendment offered by Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington – said after the vote that while he could withdraw the bill, he’ll continue to seek what he sees as a common-sense move in a state with high infant and maternal mortality rates. He noted Indiana has the seventh highest infant mortality rate in the nation and the third worst maternal mortality rate.
“It’s a long process,” he said. “Obviously I’m very sad that the bill was stripped… (but) we’ve got to keep it going. At least it keeps it going. We’ll see in the House of Representatives who’s for pregnant women’s rights in the workplace and who’s not. They need to go on the record so the women in the state of Indiana can witness it and see it.”
Alting noted that Holcomb urged Indiana to join the 27 states that already require reasonable protections for pregnant women, and that former Gov. Mitch Daniels, in a letter to legislative leaders, endorsed his bill.
After the vote, Holcomb appeared to concede that the issue will not be enacted in a session that is only five weeks away from ending.
“I believe women should not have to choose between a paycheck and a healthy pregnancy,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I still believe that and will work over the coming months to persuade the Indiana General Assembly to include these very same accommodations that 27 other states have already enacted. I remain committed to improving infant and maternal health in Indiana so more moms and their babies get off to a better start.”
Zay, in urging passage of his amendment, told the Senate he is concerned about the impact on small businesses, and that it needs more study.
“I think in our short session, we have a difficult time vetting out all the issues surrounding this,” he said.
Sen. Liz Brown, R- Fort Wayne, argued that some companies already providing these types of accommodations to pregnant workers and the state simply needs more time to study the fiscal impact on businesses and to examine in more detail what “reasonable accommodations” means in practice.
Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, called such objections “smoke screen,” saying the accommodations are “well known” including in case law.
“This is simple,” Lanane said. “Do you think you ought to discriminate against a pregnant woman?”
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said this issue is more urgent than something that can be put off for a few more months, and that pregnant women deserve better.
“I really don’t need to study whether or not a pregnant woman needs accommodations in the workplace,” he said. “We should be ashamed if we pass this amendment…I bet if there was a whole bunch of men that could get pregnant, this bill would have passed through quick.”
Members of Hoosier Action, a Southern Indiana organization that advocates for various community issues, gathered outside the Statehouse Monday to show their support of SB 342.
“In the last 10 years we have seen catastrophic loss of life,” she said. “The pregnancy accommodation bill is a way forward, giving women on the job modest protections so they don’t have to choose between a healthy pregnancy and a paycheck.”
Victoria Ratliff is a reporter with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
