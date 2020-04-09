Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
OUT OF STATE
Danishek, Rosemary Ann passed away in Ellijay, GA
All services are private for Marjorie Natalie Baker at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany. Please see full obituary at www.nsfuneralhomes.com
Jerry S. Curry passed away on April 1 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born at the same hospital on November 15, 1943 to Bernard and Vivian (Sanders) Curry. He is survived by his wife, Sara (Denie) Curry and her children, daughter Catherine (Phil) Anderson and children, son …
