Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Glaze, Wilma J. McRae private graveside service today with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Hutchison, Ruby T. private service today with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Janes, Mary Ellen private service today with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Richey, Mary Alice Heath private service today with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Roehm, Jason L. private services with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
