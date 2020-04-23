Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Glaze, Wilma J. McRae private graveside service today with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Hutchison, Ruby T. private service today with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Janes, Mary Ellen private service today with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Richey, Mary Alice Heath private service today with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Roehm, Jason L. private services with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you