Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Clay, James 1 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Davidson, John Patrick 6 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Henderson, Dorothy Ellen 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Hickerson, Wanda M. 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pruitt, Vicky Lynn family receiving friends 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Smallwood, Bonnie Jean 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Boone, Darryl R. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Faith, Michael Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Flick, Ronald Lee 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Martin, Gordon Lee 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Reynolds-Watson, Leigh Ann 5 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Roth, Norma Jane 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Walker, Ellen Andrea (McMahel) 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Doss, Minette memorial service Thursday, March 19, at Alam Town Hall, Alma, CO
Falls, Harold Brown celebration visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, MO
Guthrie, Stephen Logan 1 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman and Sons Bardstown Road Road Funeral Home, Louisville
