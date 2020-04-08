Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
James, Lawrence “Larry” W. memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Baker, Marjorie Natalie private services with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
MARION COUNTY
Curry, Jerry funeral services are pending
OUT OF STATE
Chaney, Ilma Hutcherson private services will be held with William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgensville, KY, entrusted with arrangements
