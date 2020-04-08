Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

James, Lawrence “Larry” W. memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Baker, Marjorie Natalie private services with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

MARION COUNTY

Curry, Jerry funeral services are pending

OUT OF STATE

Chaney, Ilma Hutcherson private services will be held with William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgensville, KY, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you