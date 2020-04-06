Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Dean, Michael Stanley celebration of life will be held at a later date with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements

Hill, William L. cremation chosen with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Parker, Patricia M. private graveside service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery at a later date with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Sloan Jr., William private entombment will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Schmidt, William N. "Bill" private services entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith III, Robert Alton funeral services private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

