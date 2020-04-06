Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Dean, Michael Stanley celebration of life will be held at a later date with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements
Hill, William L. cremation chosen with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Parker, Patricia M. private graveside service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery at a later date with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Sloan Jr., William private entombment will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Schmidt, William N. "Bill" private services entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith III, Robert Alton funeral services private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.