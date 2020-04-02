Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Curtis III, John L. "Kelly" memorial service will be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Koestel, Bertha E. private services will be today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Hartman, Ann A. private services were held at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Trautner, Marvis H. memorial services will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

