Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Curtis III, John L. "Kelly" memorial service will be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Koestel, Bertha E. private services will be today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Hartman, Ann A. private services were held at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Trautner, Marvis H. memorial services will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.