Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY
Whitehead, Cody William private family funeral service Friday, May 1, at Jewell-Ritter Family Funeral Home, Columbus
CLARK COUNTY
Backherms, Phalis “Felix” Lamar car processional visitation, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Carver, Ruth Ellen private service due to the pandemic with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
DeVore, Dorothy Elizabeth drive thru visitation today from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Myers, Opal cremation chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Sanders, Katherine June cremation chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Martel, Margaret C. private service Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Summers, Joseph V. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Service can be viewed live on Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page
