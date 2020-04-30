Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY

Whitehead, Cody William private family funeral service Friday, May 1, at Jewell-Ritter Family Funeral Home, Columbus

CLARK COUNTY

Backherms, Phalis “Felix” Lamar car processional visitation, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Carver, Ruth Ellen private service due to the pandemic with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

DeVore, Dorothy Elizabeth drive thru visitation today from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Myers, Opal cremation chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Sanders, Katherine June cremation chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Martel, Margaret C. private service Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Summers, Joseph V. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Service can be viewed live on Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page

