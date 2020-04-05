Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Sherrer, Gladys Barbara private ceremony

Stoops, Calliope "Ki" private service to be held with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Friedel, Evelyn Marie Pinion Pope private funeral with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Humphrey, Dana Elane (Wells) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in charge of arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you