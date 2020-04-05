Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Sherrer, Gladys Barbara private ceremony
Stoops, Calliope "Ki" private service to be held with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Friedel, Evelyn Marie Pinion Pope private funeral with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Humphrey, Dana Elane (Wells) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in charge of arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.