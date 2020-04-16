Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Couch, Robin Diana private services at noon Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville (livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page)
FLOYD COUNTY
Sinkhorn, Edward William celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Feiock, Jean private service with Love Funeral Home, Palmyra, entrusted with arrangements
