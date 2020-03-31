Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gordon, Linda D. graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, at Bowery Cemetery, Memphis
Koestel, Bertha E. private services will be Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Coyle, Sharon M. (Humphrey) private service at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Roth, Mary Therese (ZurSchmiede) private service Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Stephens, Savannah Eve private service today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Montgomery, Steve private service at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Davis, Sheryl Rae private service at Hughes-Taylor Funereal Home, Salem
