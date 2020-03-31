Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gordon, Linda D. graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, at Bowery Cemetery, Memphis

Koestel, Bertha E. private services will be Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Coyle, Sharon M. (Humphrey) private service at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Roth, Mary Therese (ZurSchmiede) private service Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Stephens, Savannah Eve private service today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Montgomery, Steve private service at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Davis, Sheryl Rae private service at Hughes-Taylor Funereal Home, Salem

Tags

Recommended for you