Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Canter, Martha "Jane" private family service Friday at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bennett, Berry J. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Clary, Harold M. private burial was held in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Morris, Pamela A. (Beswick) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Jeffries, Mary Elizabeth 1 p.m. today, at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, New Albany

Klueh, Karen A. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Graham III, Hubert Dale 1 p.m. Saturday, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, Trufant, MI

Sidebotton, Martha "Marti" Lou 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Bosse Funeral Home, Louisville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking information on Dean Claiborne Smith Anderson, son of deceased James Pendley Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, or the son of the deceased, please contact the corner's office at 502-649-6677.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Jennie Mortarotti. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

