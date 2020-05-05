Davidson, Dorothy L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lewman, Cash Richard private graveside service Thursday, memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Schwartz, Darlene Marie private service Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Larson, Mary L. memorial visitation 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Merten, Janice Marie (Lankford) private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
