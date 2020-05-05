Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
 
CLARK COUNTY

Davidson, Dorothy L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lewman, Cash Richard private graveside service Thursday, memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Schwartz, Darlene Marie private service Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Larson, Mary L.  memorial visitation 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Merten, Janice Marie (Lankford) private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

