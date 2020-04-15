Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
FLOYD COUNTY
Hertog, Cynthia Jo private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Sieg, Vincent T. private funeral service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Ward Jr., Edwin Reginald cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Donnie Eugene Stevens, 71-year-old white male. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
