Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

FLOYD COUNTY

Hertog, Cynthia Jo private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Sieg, Vincent T. private funeral service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Ward Jr., Edwin Reginald cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Donnie Eugene Stevens, 71-year-old white male. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

