Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Anderson, Carl E. E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Griffin, Mackey S. celebration of life service 1 p.m. Sunday, at his residence in Charlestown

Kahl, Terrence Josiah 12 noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Patterson, Charles “Chuck” Raymond 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pooler, Beverly Elaine private graveside service today with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Shain, Mary Thomas 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Atkins, Raymond Leo 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Hale, Joanne Green LaFollette 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hinton Jr., Granville Dee 2 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

McKinney, Bernard Richard 2 p.m. Saturday, at All Saints Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, Ohio

Tags

Recommended for you