Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Lynch, Mary Alice 2 to 4 p.m. visitation on Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Holman Jr., William "Bill" Richard cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Inzer, Kathryn Ann Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Tunnel Hill Christian Church, Georgetown
FLOYD COUNTY
Goulding, Wanda Lee (Grangier) private service Saturday with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Honaker, Pamela Jannette private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
