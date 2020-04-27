Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Carter, Erma L. cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Kraft, Paul Louis private graveside service Wednesday with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements. Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date
Sampson, Peggy Lou private burial in Buck Grove Cemetery, Brandenburg, KY, with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Smith, Estill “Smitty” memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Voigt, Annette R. memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date
Winbun, Barbara J. private service with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Kallbreier Jr., Douglas Alan private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany with Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date
Stastny, Vicky J. private service at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Stumler, Joseph William private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
