Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Carter, Erma L. cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Kraft, Paul Louis private graveside service Wednesday with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements. Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date

Sampson, Peggy Lou private burial in Buck Grove Cemetery, Brandenburg, KY, with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Smith, Estill “Smitty” memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Voigt, Annette R. memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date

Winbun, Barbara J. private service with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Kallbreier Jr., Douglas Alan private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany with Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date

Stastny, Vicky J. private service at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Stumler, Joseph William private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

