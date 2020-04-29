Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY
Whitehead, Cody William private family funeral service Friday, May 1, at Jewell-Ritter Family Funeral Home, Columbus
CLARK COUNTY
Backherms, Phalis “Felix” Lamar car processional visitation, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Good, Luella Maxine, passed away April 20, 2020
Pankey, Betty J. private burial in Vernon Cemetery, New Albany
Sodrel, Donald Lee drive thru visitation, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Summers, Joseph V. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Service can be viewed live on Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page
Wiseman, Kenneth R. arrangements are private due to the pandemic with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
