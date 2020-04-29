Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY

Whitehead, Cody William private family funeral service Friday, May 1, at Jewell-Ritter Family Funeral Home, Columbus

CLARK COUNTY

Backherms, Phalis “Felix” Lamar car processional visitation, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Good, Luella Maxine, passed away April 20, 2020

Pankey, Betty J. private burial in Vernon Cemetery, New Albany

Sodrel, Donald Lee drive thru visitation, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Summers, Joseph V. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Service can be viewed live on Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page

Wiseman, Kenneth R. arrangements are private due to the pandemic with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

