Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
Blevins, Betty Jean 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Clarksville Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses
Burr, Vernard Frederick 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Clay, James 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Flechler, Bonnie A. 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Fish, Ethyl J. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Kinslow, Barbara Jean Newby 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Moser, Thomas Wayne 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Svatos, Robert D. 1 p.m. Saturday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Hillegas, Chris Kentom 3 p.m. Sunday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
OUT OF STATE
Bulleit, Betty Finnegan 11 a.m. Saturday, at Moravian Manor Steinman Hall Chapel, Lititz, PA
Doss, Minette memorial service Thursday, March 19, at Alam Town Hall, Alma, CO
