Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

Blevins, Betty Jean 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Clarksville Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses

Burr, Vernard Frederick 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Clay, James 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Flechler, Bonnie A. 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Fish, Ethyl J. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Kinslow, Barbara Jean Newby 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Moser, Thomas Wayne 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Svatos, Robert D. 1 p.m. Saturday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Hillegas, Chris Kentom 3 p.m. Sunday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

OUT OF STATE

Bulleit, Betty Finnegan 11 a.m. Saturday, at Moravian Manor Steinman Hall Chapel, Lititz, PA

Doss, Minette memorial service Thursday, March 19, at Alam Town Hall, Alma, CO

