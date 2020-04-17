Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Couch, Robin Diana private services at noon Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville (livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page)
Gallahar Sr., Gilbert Leon private burial will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Fields, Dorothy Raye cremation chosen with a life celebration memorial service to be held at a later date with Grayson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Popp, Charles "Charlie" E. private service and burial at St. Joe Hill Catholic Cemetery, Sellersburg, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Sullivan, James Odell private service at a later date with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Ayers III, Tommy Charles cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Kimes, Richard Alan private service will be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Hines, Bro. Jeffrey funeral arrangements pending with Gill Brothers Funeral Home, Bloomington, MN entrusted with arrangements
