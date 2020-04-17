Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Couch, Robin Diana private services at noon Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville (livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page)

Gallahar Sr., Gilbert Leon private burial will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Fields, Dorothy Raye cremation chosen with a life celebration memorial service to be held at a later date with Grayson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Popp, Charles "Charlie" E. private service and burial at St. Joe Hill Catholic Cemetery, Sellersburg, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Sullivan, James Odell private service at a later date with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Ayers III, Tommy Charles cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Kimes, Richard Alan private service will be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Hines, Bro. Jeffrey funeral arrangements pending with Gill Brothers Funeral Home, Bloomington, MN entrusted with arrangements

