Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Koestel, Bertha E. private services will be Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Mihalo, William private services with memorial to be announced at a later date. Burns-Kish Funeral Home, Munster, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Marshall, Wanda May (Fouts Rannells) private services with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
PERRY COUNTY
Wittmer, Wanda private service with Huber Funeral Service, Tell City, entrusted with arrangements
