CLARK COUNTY

Koestel, Bertha E. private services will be Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Mihalo, William private services with memorial to be announced at a later date. Burns-Kish Funeral Home, Munster, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Marshall, Wanda May (Fouts Rannells) private services with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

PERRY COUNTY

Wittmer, Wanda private service with Huber Funeral Service, Tell City, entrusted with arrangements

