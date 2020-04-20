Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Sutton, Gerald Eugene celebration of life to be held at a later date. Private graveside services at Scottsburg Cemetery with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Bradley, Claude Harmon visitation and funeral services are private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
