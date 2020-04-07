Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Harris, Georgia Mae services will be private with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Leadingham, Timothy private graveside services at Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Badger, Jerry Wayne celebration of life to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Liebert, Ruth E. celebration of life service to be held at a later date with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown, entrusted with arrangements
Lung, Donald Jack private graveside service at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery, Floyds Knobs, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Chaney, Ilma Hutcherson private services will be held with William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgensville, KY, entrusted with arrangements
