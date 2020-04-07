Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Harris, Georgia Mae services will be private with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Leadingham, Timothy private graveside services at Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Badger, Jerry Wayne celebration of life to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Liebert, Ruth E. celebration of life service to be held at a later date with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown, entrusted with arrangements

Lung, Donald Jack private graveside service at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery, Floyds Knobs, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Chaney, Ilma Hutcherson private services will be held with William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgensville, KY, entrusted with arrangements

