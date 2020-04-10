Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Abbott, Virginia private service today at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Cope, Sheri A. memorial service will held at a later date with Adams Family Funeral Home, Henryville, entrusted with arrangements

Hill, Erma Belle; Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements

Mayhue, Lorri; Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, has been entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Elmore, Loyd Travis private services with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Schafer, Richard Thomas creation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

